Shah Rukh Khan Has A Particular Message For Chak De! India Staff

Chak De! India will all the time be one of the crucial celebrated movies of Hindi cinema. The film evoked a way of patriotism some of the other people and delivered to the leading edge ladies’s hockey like by no means ahead of. Shah Rukh Khan performed the trainer of the Indian Ladies’s Hockey Staff within the movie and it had some contemporary faces solid as hockey avid gamers which can be nonetheless there within the hearts of the folk. A few days again the movie finished 14 years since its unencumber and lately to realize the similar, King Khan took to social media to expose that he’s extraordinarily pleased with being part of this movie.

He captioned a selfie of himself as, “Simply felt like thanking all of the younger girls of Chak De India for making the movie this type of stunning revel in. And #ShimitAmin, Adi, @yrf , #MirRanjanNegi, #JaideepSahni, @sudeepchatterjee.isc , @sukhwindersinghofficial and all concerned with this labour of affection for making me the ‘Gunda’ of the movie….” Isn’t he really a charmer in each and every sense?

