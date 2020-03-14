General News

Shah Rukh Khan Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Wife, Children, Caste, Biography & Images

March 14, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan is an Indian movie actor, Tv Persona and Movie Producer. He’s additionally referred to as as a king khan and Badshah of Bollywood. Shah Rukh has appeared in additional than 100 Hindi Films. He has gained many awards for his performing in Bollywood films. Shah Rukh Khan is 1965 November born and his birthday falls on the 2nd of Nov month.  1965.  New Delhi is the birthplace of Shah Rukh. Shah Rukh accomplished his increased training from Hansraj faculty of Delhi College. He obtained the Padma Shri award in 2005. Gauri Khan is the love of his life and so they received married in 1991. His kids are Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan. Learn extra to learn about Shah Rukh Khan Wiki and his newest updates.

Shah Rukh Khan Wiki/Biography

Full Title: Shahrukh Khan
Born: 2nd Nov 1965
Born Place: New Delhi, Delhi, India
Occupation: Movie Actor, Movie producer, Businessman, Tv Persona

Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood Profession & Debut

Shahrukh began his profession from Tv serials. In 1992 He made his Bollywood profession debut with Deewana Film. He has performed a lead function in lots of profitable Bollywood like “Darr” in 1993, “Baazigar” in 1993, “Anjaam” in 1994, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” in 1995, ” Dil To Pagal Hai” in 1997, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” in 1998, “Mohabbatein” in 2000, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” in 2001, “Devdas” in 2002, “Swades” in 2004, “Chak De! India” in 2007, ” My Title Is Khan” in 2010, ” Chennai Categorical” in 2013, and many others.

Shah Rukh Khan Bodily Look

Age: Shahrukh is 54 Years Outdated As Of 2019
Peak: Shahrukh’S Peak is 170 Cm or 5 Toes eight Inches
Weight: Shahrukh’S Weight is 75 Kg
Eye Colour: Shahrukh’S Eye Colour is Darkish Brown
Hair Colour: Shahrukh’S Hair Colour is Black

Shah Rukh Khan Physique Measurement

Chest: 40 Inches (Approx)
Waist: 32 Inches (Approx)
Biseps:14 Inches (Approx)

Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Scorpio
Nick Title: Srk, King Khan, Baadshah
College: St. Columba’S College, New Delhi
Faculty: Hansraj Faculty, New Delhi
Schooling: Graduate In Economics Hons.
Nationality: Indian
Wage (approx): 45 Crore Per Movie
Internet Value (approx): $600 Million Or 3780 Crore
Movie Debut: He Made His Bollywood Debut In 1992 With Deewana Film
Television Debut: Shahrukh Made His Television Debut In 1989 With Fauji Serial
Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian

Shahrukh Awards & Honours

Filmfare Awards

  • Finest Debut Actor For Deewana Film In 1993
  • Finest Actor For Baazigar Film In 1994
  • Finest Actor Award For Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge In 1996
  • Finest Actor Award for Dil To Pagal Hai Film In 1998
  • Finest Actor Award For Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Film In 1999
  • Acquired The Particular Award Swiss Consulate Trophy
  • Finest Actor Award For Mohababatein In 2001
  • Finest Actor Award For Devdas Film In 2003
  • Finest Actor Awards For Swadesh Film In 2005
  • Finest Actor Award For Chak De India Film In 2008
  • Finest Actor Award For My Title Is Khan Film In 2011
                             Shahrukh Acquired Filmfare Awards.

Authorities Awards

  • Padam Shri Award By Govt. Of India In 2005
  • Goodwill Ambassador Award By The Govt. Of South Korea In 2013

Shah Rukh Khan Household & Caste

Father: Late Taj Mohammad Khan is the daddy of Shah Rukh Khan
Mom: Late Lateef Fatima is the mom of Shah Rukh Khan
Brother: None
Sister: Shahnaz Lalarukh (She Is Elder Sister Of Shahrukh)
Faith: Islam
Caste: Sunni
Ethnicity: Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan Favourite Issues

Favourite Colour: Blue, White, Black
Favourite Meals: Tandoori Rooster, Chinese language Cuisines
Favourite Beverage: Espresso, Pepsi
Favourite Actor: Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachan, Petter Sellers
Favourite Actress: Mumtaz, Saira Banu
Favourite Vacation spot: London, Dubai
Favourite Automobile: BMW
Favourite Movie Director: Manmohan Desai
Favourite Male Co-Stars: Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor
Favourite Feminine Co-Stars: Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol
Favourite Music Director: A.R Rahman
Favourite Sports activities: Hockey, Soccer, Cricket

Shah Rukh Khan Hobbies

  • Enjoying Pc Video games
  • Enjoying Cricket

Shah Rukh Khan Girlfriends, Affairs & Extra

Girlfriend/Affair: Gauri Khan
Marital Standing: Married
Marriage Date: 25Th Oct 1991
Spouse: Gauri Khan
Baby: Shahrukh Has three Baby, Their Names Are Aryan Khan(Son), Abram Khan(Son) And Suhana Khan(Daughter)

Unknown Info about Shah Rukh Khan

Does Shahrukh smoke? – Sure
Does Shahrukh drink alcohol? – Sure

