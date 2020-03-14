Shah Rukh Khan Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Wife, Children, Caste, Biography & Images

Shah Rukh Khan is an Indian movie actor, Tv Persona and Movie Producer. He’s additionally referred to as as a king khan and Badshah of Bollywood. Shah Rukh has appeared in additional than 100 Hindi Films. He has gained many awards for his performing in Bollywood films. Shah Rukh Khan is 1965 November born and his birthday falls on the 2nd of Nov month. 1965. New Delhi is the birthplace of Shah Rukh. Shah Rukh accomplished his increased training from Hansraj faculty of Delhi College. He obtained the Padma Shri award in 2005. Gauri Khan is the love of his life and so they received married in 1991. His kids are Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan. Learn extra to learn about Shah Rukh Khan Wiki and his newest updates.

Shah Rukh Khan Wiki/Biography

Full Title: Shahrukh Khan

Born: 2nd Nov 1965

Born Place: New Delhi, Delhi, India

Occupation: Movie Actor, Movie producer, Businessman, Tv Persona

Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood Profession & Debut

Shahrukh began his profession from Tv serials. In 1992 He made his Bollywood profession debut with Deewana Film. He has performed a lead function in lots of profitable Bollywood like “Darr” in 1993, “Baazigar” in 1993, “Anjaam” in 1994, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” in 1995, ” Dil To Pagal Hai” in 1997, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” in 1998, “Mohabbatein” in 2000, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” in 2001, “Devdas” in 2002, “Swades” in 2004, “Chak De! India” in 2007, ” My Title Is Khan” in 2010, ” Chennai Categorical” in 2013, and many others.

Shah Rukh Khan Bodily Look

Age: Shahrukh is 54 Years Outdated As Of 2019

Peak: Shahrukh’S Peak is 170 Cm or 5 Toes eight Inches

Weight: Shahrukh’S Weight is 75 Kg

Eye Colour: Shahrukh’S Eye Colour is Darkish Brown

Hair Colour: Shahrukh’S Hair Colour is Black

Shah Rukh Khan Physique Measurement

Chest: 40 Inches (Approx)

Waist: 32 Inches (Approx)

Biseps:14 Inches (Approx)

Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Scorpio

Nick Title: Srk, King Khan, Baadshah

College: St. Columba’S College, New Delhi

Faculty: Hansraj Faculty, New Delhi

Schooling: Graduate In Economics Hons.

Nationality: Indian

Wage (approx): 45 Crore Per Movie

Internet Value (approx): $600 Million Or 3780 Crore

Movie Debut: He Made His Bollywood Debut In 1992 With Deewana Film

Television Debut: Shahrukh Made His Television Debut In 1989 With Fauji Serial

Meals Behavior: Non-Vegetarian

Shahrukh Awards & Honours

Filmfare Awards

Finest Debut Actor For Deewana Film In 1993

Finest Actor For Baazigar Film In 1994

Finest Actor Award For Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge In 1996

Finest Actor Award for Dil To Pagal Hai Film In 1998

Finest Actor Award For Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Film In 1999

Acquired The Particular Award Swiss Consulate Trophy

Finest Actor Award For Mohababatein In 2001

Finest Actor Award For Devdas Film In 2003

Finest Actor Awards For Swadesh Film In 2005

Finest Actor Award For Chak De India Film In 2008

Finest Actor Award For My Title Is Khan Film In 2011

Authorities Awards

Padam Shri Award By Govt. Of India In 2005

Goodwill Ambassador Award By The Govt. Of South Korea In 2013

Shah Rukh Khan Household & Caste

Father: Late Taj Mohammad Khan is the daddy of Shah Rukh Khan

Mom: Late Lateef Fatima is the mom of Shah Rukh Khan

Brother: None

Sister: Shahnaz Lalarukh (She Is Elder Sister Of Shahrukh)

Faith: Islam

Caste: Sunni

Ethnicity: Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan Favourite Issues

Favourite Colour: Blue, White, Black

Favourite Meals: Tandoori Rooster, Chinese language Cuisines

Favourite Beverage: Espresso, Pepsi

Favourite Actor: Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachan, Petter Sellers

Favourite Actress: Mumtaz, Saira Banu

Favourite Vacation spot: London, Dubai

Favourite Automobile: BMW

Favourite Movie Director: Manmohan Desai

Favourite Male Co-Stars: Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor

Favourite Feminine Co-Stars: Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol

Favourite Music Director: A.R Rahman

Favourite Sports activities: Hockey, Soccer, Cricket

Shah Rukh Khan Hobbies

Enjoying Pc Video games

Enjoying Cricket

Shah Rukh Khan Girlfriends, Affairs & Extra

Girlfriend/Affair: Gauri Khan

Marital Standing: Married

Marriage Date: 25Th Oct 1991

Spouse: Gauri Khan

Baby: Shahrukh Has three Baby, Their Names Are Aryan Khan(Son), Abram Khan(Son) And Suhana Khan(Daughter)

Unknown Info about Shah Rukh Khan

Does Shahrukh smoke? – Sure

Does Shahrukh drink alcohol? – Sure