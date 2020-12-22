Shahabuddin gets 18 hours from court, Bahubali meets wife and son under tight security

Patna: Mafia and former MP Shahabuddin of Siwan district of Bihar are currently lodged in Tihar Jail. But once again he has come in the headlines. Shahabuddin was allowed by the Delhi High Court to meet his family members. After this, Shahabuddin met his wife and child in Delhi last week. Please tell that Shahabuddin is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the murder of 2 brothers. Also Read – High court restrains AIIMS nurses from continuing strike, ‘crisis’ likely to end

Earlier, Shahabuddin had appealed to the Delhi High Court to meet his family members, on which the court allowed Shahabuddin to meet his family. Please tell that Shahabuddin is meeting his family after 3 years. Please tell that in his appeal Shahabuddin had also asked permission to go to Siwan, on which the Delhi High Court questioned the Delhi Government and the Bihar Government. However, later Shahabuddin was not allowed to go to Siwan due to security reasons. Also Read – Offensive items will not be uploaded from TV channels, action will be taken on the petition of Bollywood producers

Please tell that Shahabuddin was given a total of 18 hours to meet his family. These 18 hours were divided into 3 different days. Shahabuddin will be able to meet his family in Delhi only on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. During this Shahabuddin met his wife and son on the lines of 6-6 hours. During this time heavy security was also deployed. Also Read – CBSE News Today 14 December 2020: High court rebukes CBSE, says- Board treating children like enemies