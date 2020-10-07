Shaheen Bagh Protest Case: Big decision of Supreme Court, public place, how can we picket

Shaheen Bagh Protest Case: The Supreme Court has given a big verdict today on the protest held in Shaheen Bagh against the CAA in Delhi. The court said today that no person or group can block public places, it is a violation of public rights. The Supreme Court said that no public place can be occupied indefinitely, The right to picket-display has its place, but it is not right to act under the British rule. Also Read – Why police shows reluctance to arrest accused MPs and MLAs, this is serious: Supreme Court

Blocking the path to perform is incorrect

The Supreme Court said that a large number of people had gathered in Shaheen Bagh in protest against CAA, the way was blocked by protesters. The Supreme Court said that public places and roads cannot be occupied indefinitely. It is wrong to do it this way.

The Supreme Court said that public places or avenues cannot be blocked to demonstrate or express opposition. The apex court said that the authorities should remove such obstruction and protests should be held at fixed places. The court said that the protesters’ protest in public places is a violation of people’s rights and is not allowed in the law.

Wrong to hold the right to traffic indefinitely

The Supreme Court said that the right to traffic cannot be stopped indefinitely. Mediation efforts in Shaheen Bagh did not succeed, but we have no regrets. The Supreme Court said that public meetings cannot be banned but they should be in designated areas. The court said that the constitution gives the right to protest but it should be combined with equal duties.

Shaheen Bagh’s strike went on for more than 100 days

Explain that in protest of the Citizenship Act (CAA), people were sitting on a dharna in Shaheen Bagh for more than 100 days. But after Section 144 was imposed in Delhi due to Corona virus, the police removed the protesters from there. An appeal was also made to the apex court to remove the protesters from there. Please tell that many roads were closed due to picketing and people had problems in movement.