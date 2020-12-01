Shaheen Bagh’s Beloved grandmother said – We are daughters of farmers, we will raise our voice in support

We are daughters of farmers, we will raise our voice to support farmers’ protest: Bilkis Dadi: Bilkis Dadi, who was in the news during the Entry CAA Protest in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, has said that farmers are joining the protest. Bilkis Dadi said, – We are daughters of farmers, today we will go to support the protests of farmers. We will raise our voice. The government should listen to us. Also Read – Farmer Movement: Disputed statement of Union Minister VK Singh, said – Many people do not see farmers in pictures

Please tell that today there is a possibility of discussion between the farmers organizations and the government in the evening. Today is the sixth day of the movement of farmers.

In the Shaheen Bagh, the women protesting the ongoing protest against the three agricultural laws of the central government have given their support to the farmers. Women performing in Delhi Shaheen Bagh have come out in support of the farmers. Giving support to the farmers, these women called the central government as anti-farmer and said that it has always suppressed the poor and always passed a law that would harm the people.