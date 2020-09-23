‘Shaheenbagh ki Daadi’ is also scattered with PM Modi in Time Magazine, know the reason

Time Magazine: The famous TIME magazine has released a list of 100 influential people. In this list, the name of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) is included again. PM Modi is the only leader of the country who has got a place in the magazine. Also on the list, 82-year-old Bilkis Bano, who was the face of the movement against Citizenship Law (CAA) in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, has been included in the magazine’s 100 influential people in the world. Also Read – Ayushmann Khurrana’s name with PM Modi in Time 100 most influential list, Deepika Padukone said …

Bilkis Bano is also known as Shaheenbagh's grandmother. 82-year-old Bilkis, also called Dadi, came to the discussion in Shaheen Bagh. His name is also included in the magazine.

Professor Ravindra Gupta, who played an important role in getting rid of HIV from a patient in London last year, has also been included in this list. That patient from London is the only other patient in the world who has become HIV free.

At the same time, in the list of Time magazine, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Indian-American leader Kamala Harris has also been included. Apart from this, the magazine list includes big leaders like US President Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Angela Merkel and Nancy Pelosi.

Let us tell you that there was a sit-in demonstration for 101 days in Shaheenbagh demanding withdrawal of the citizenship law. Demonstrations were called off in the wake of the Corona crisis. In February this year, the protesters went to meet Shah at the invitation of Home Minister Amit Shah, in view of the continuous protests.