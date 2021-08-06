Shahid Kapoor To Romance Bhumi Pednekar In His Subsequent Movie?

Ali Abbas Zafar who’s identified for his motion pictures like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and far contemporary OTT free up Tandav, is gearing up for his subsequent movie which can megastar Shahid Kapoor in a lead position. Now in line with stories in Occasions Of India, it seems like the filmmaker has discovered its main girl.





In step with stories in TOI, Bhumi Pednekar will probably be observed reverse Shahid Kapoor. A supply even tells the day-to-day, “Bhumi might be finalised quickly. The makers are desirous about casting her as a result of she hasn’t labored with Shahid ahead of, so their pairing will indisputably be a contemporary casting coup.” Now that’s true, Bhumi and Shahid in combination will definitely have a distinct flavour to it and we’re certain in combination they are going to spell magic. Reportedly the movie goes to be a remake of a international movie and falls beneath the mystery style.

Bhumi Pednekar lately completed capturing a time table of Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar. In the meantime even Shahid Kapoor has completed capturing for his internet debut helmed by way of Raj and Krishna DK. With each the actors completing their respective initiatives, it seems like the 2 can pay attention to their subsequent. Now let’s stay up for an authentic announcement.

