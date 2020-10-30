Shahid VIP to Launch Nov. 1 as North America’s First Arabic Streamer

In in the present day’s International Bulletin, MBC Group publicizes North America’s first devoted Arabic-language streaming service; NENT and Elisa staff in Finland; the Worldwide Movie Pageant Mannheim-Heidelberg is pressured to go digital after German theaters are ordered shut; and “Jersey Boys” heads again to the West Finish.

STREAMING

MBC Group has introduced it’s going to launch Shahid VIP, the primary devoted Arabic streaming service in North America, on Nov. 1.

Shahid VIP brings the world’s largest assortment — greater than 25,000 hours — of Arabic leisure to the U.S. and Canada, together with movies, collection, unique programming and reside entry to MBC’s TV channels. The commercial-free service shall be accessible on sensible TVs, computer systems and Android and iOS units free for the primary 30 days. It can value $8.99 a month or $79.99 a yr within the U.S. and $9.99 a month or $89.99 a yr in Canada thereafter.

“Shahid VIP’s launch in North America delivers a line-up of top-rated collection and films that may make Arabic audio system really feel very a lot at house,” stated Luis Duran, CCO of Shahid VIP. “The exceptional worldwide subscriber development we’ve already seen underscores the standard of Shahid VIP’s content material and this shall be accelerated by our roll out into the U.S. and Canada.”

“Shahid VIP brings all the very best TV exhibits, motion pictures and channels from the Center East and North Africa to the tens of millions of Arabic-speaking viewers dwelling within the U.S. and Canada,” added Ali Jaber, MBC Group TV director. “For Arabic-speaking followers, having all this programming in a single place and accessible to watch at any time when and wherever you need is a good way to keep related with the area’s leisure and tradition.”

*****

Nordic Leisure Group (NENT Group) and End telco Elisa are set to launch their joint streaming platform Elisa Viihde Viaplay in Finland on Dec. 3.

Priced at €12.99 ($15.17) per 30 days, Elisa Viihde Viaplay will embody all content material at present accessible via Viaplay’s Finnish ‘Movies & Collection’ bundle and Elisa’s streaming service Elisa Viihde Aitio. An upgraded bundle may also be accessible for €34.99 ($40.88) per 30 days that may embody Viaplay’s premium sports activities content material such as Premier League, Bundesliga, NHL and KHL.

NENT Group will deal with the platform’s expertise and analytics, with Elisa heading the industrial facets of the operation, together with gross sales, advertising and buyer help.

FESTIVALS

The Worldwide Movie Pageant Mannheim-Heidelberg (IFFMH) has introduced it’s going to now be held completely on-line after the German authorities ordered all cinemas to shut on Nov. 2 to gradual the unfold of COVID-19.

Having reached out to collaborating filmmakers, producers and distributors, the pageant confirmed that almost all of this yr’s program, together with 12 of the unique 14 competitors titles — 10 from its Pushing the Boundaries sidebar, seven movies for teenagers and 7 from this version’s retrospective — shall be accessible to stream on the pageant’s prolonged on-line platform. IFFMH is at present reaching out to rights holders to develop this yr’s choices additional.

The pageant may also supply prolonged contributions from filmmakers together with devoted introductions and interviews.

Moreover, in an effort to help the particularly hard-hit venues, €1 from every ticket bought shall be handed on to the pageant’s cinema companions and IFFMH will arrange a collection of collaborative occasions as soon as cinemas are in a position to open once more.

MUSICAL

Tony-winning musical “Jersey Boys” is heading again to London’s West Finish and the newly renovated Trafalgar Theater the place it’s going to premiere on April 21.

“Jersey Boys” on the Trafalgar Theatre shall be staged by the identical unique Broadway artistic staff that first introduced the manufacturing to Broadway 15 years in the past: Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, set designer Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting director Howell Binkley, sound designer Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections designer Michael Clark.

Dodgers and Trafalgar Theatre Productions Ltd. are producing. Casting has but to be introduced.