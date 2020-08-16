Shahin Bagh activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP, said- this party is not enemy of Muslims

new Delhi: Shahzad Ali, who was involved in the demonstrations in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, one of the most popular movements against the CAA-NRC, has taken membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Shahzad Ali took the membership of the party in the presence of BJP Delhi state president Adesh Gupta and Shyam Jaju. Also Read – BJP and TMC workers clash over flag hoisting, call for bandh after death of BJP worker

While joining BJP, Shahzad Ali said that he has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party today. He wants to tell his community that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not an enemy. I want to prove people wrong. Everyone will sit together with CAA. And will talk about it.

Delhi: Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP in presence of state BJP President Adesh Gupta & leader Shyam Jaju. Shahzad Ali says, "I have joined BJP to prove wrong those in our community who think BJP is our enemy." We treated sit together with them over CAA concerns. " pic.twitter.com/bJyhGp7MMb
– ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

Let us know that there was a famous movement in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. This movement, which lasted for several months, got the talk all over the country. Shaheen Bagh became the face of the NRC-CAA movement. Shaheen Bagh has also been named after the movements of many other places in the country.