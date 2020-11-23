Shahnawaz Hussain said – Article 370 has not been removed from the office of the BJP, it does not exist now

Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday said that Parliament has given a ‘burial’ to Article 370 of the Constitution giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir, fully following the legal process. He also hoped that it would not be reinstated by the Supreme Court. Also Read – BJP made Anurag Thakur in charge of Jammu and Kashmir local body elections, Shahnawaz Hussain also responsible

Several mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir have challenged the Central Government's decision of August 5, 2019 to abolish many provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir and dividing it into two union territories.

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, "I don't want to discuss the Supreme Court, the judiciary, but (Article) 370 is gone." The 'Gupkar Gang' is confident that it (Article 370) will be restored, but I also believe that it will not be restored. I am also claiming the way they are claiming."

He said, “We have finished it with the whole process and both houses of parliament have passed it.” Parliament enacts the law and it (Article 370) has been abolished. “Hussain has recently been appointed party in-charge of elections in Kashmir.

Hussain said, “BJP did nothing. Parliament has done this… .Is it done in BJP’s office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg? It was finished in the highest temple of democracy. The framers of the constitution abolished it. “

When asked about the challenges in the Supreme Court, he said, “When there is a decision, then we will see it.” But for now he is buried (in Article 370) in the tomb. “

Hussain said that no power in the world, including the United Nations, can restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, “Article 370 is gone and even the United Nations does not have the courage (to restore it) all over the world.” Pakistan pleaded before Saudi Arabia, the Organization of Islamic Countries, but did anyone say anything? … Article 370 is not there now and it never will be. It went on forever. “

Asked how the party is confident that Article 370 will not be reinstated when the matter is in the court and the case is to be heard in the Supreme Court, the BJP national spokesperson said that nowadays every issue Is being taken to court.

He said, “The article has been abolished. If it is in court, does that mean Article 370? It is not. Every case is being taken to court …… If the court had stayed, it would have been a different case, but no ban was imposed from anywhere. “

On the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader said that the entire election is about development.