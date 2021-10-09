Shahrukh Khan’s driving force is being interrogated in NCB administrative center, investigation is occurring within the drug case associated with Aryan Khan

NCB is wondering the driving force of actor Shah Rukh Khan: Large information has pop out within the drug case in Mumbai. The investigating company NCB is wondering the driving force of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at his administrative center in Mumbai. Until now, excluding Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, none of his personnel or members of the family have been puzzled on this case. NCB is now strictly asking inquiries to Shahrukh Khan’s driving force to discover secrets and techniques within the drug case.Additionally Learn – Aryan Khan’s Drug Case: Minister Nawab Malik mentioned – BJP chief’s relative was once launched from custody, NCB officer gave a befitting answer

Allow us to tell that Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was once despatched to Arthur Highway Prison on Friday after no longer getting bail from the courtroom within the drug case. A police professional mentioned that together with Aryan, 5 different accused arrested within the case had been additionally despatched to Arthur Highway Prison. He mentioned that two ladies accused together with Munmun Dhamecha had been despatched to Byculla Girls's Prison.

Assets mentioned that those folks is not going to get any particular amenities within the prison. The Narcotics Keep watch over Bureau (NCB) has up to now arrested 18 folks in reference to the invention of narcotics all through a celebration at the cruise.

NCB raids the premises of filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri in Mumbai

The Narcotics Keep watch over Bureau (NCB) on Saturday raided the place of abode and administrative center of Mumbai filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri in reference to the seizure of narcotics from a cruise send right here. This data was once given by means of an professional. “The Mumbai divisional unit of the NCB introduced raids at Khatri’s place of abode and administrative center in Bandra right here this morning,” the professional mentioned.

Khatri’s identify got here up all through interrogation of the accused arrested previous within the drug seizure case, the professional mentioned. He additionally advised that NCB is taking motion in opposition to the dealers and providers of substances within the city.

A complete of 18 folks together with Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested

Allow us to inform you that at the foundation of a tip-off {that a} celebration goes to be hung on a cruise (send), the NCB group raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise final Saturday and claimed to have seized capsules from the cruise. A complete of 18 folks, together with Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, had been arrested within the case.