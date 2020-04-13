Shailene Woodley Does Not Enjoy Having An Intimacy Coordinator For Sex Scenes

For me, intimacy coaches make me uncomfortable as a result of it looks like one other set of eyes that I don’t want. However I’ve no downside stopping manufacturing once I’m uncomfortable, and I don’t assume that’s the case for lots of people, so I believe it’s great that there’s a lifeline that folks can lean on to know they’ll be protected. That being stated, one of the best factor a director may do is ask an actor proper off the bat: ‘What are you comfy with? What are your boundaries?’