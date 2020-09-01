Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen Join High School Drama ‘Fallout’

MONDAY, AUG. 31

Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen Join ‘Fallout’

Shailene Woodley and Julie Bowen have joined the forged of Jenna Ortega’s highschool drama “Fallout,” which has been capturing in Los Angeles.

John Ortiz, Will Ropp, Maddie Ziegler and Niles Fitch are additionally starring in “Fallout.” Megan Park is directing from her personal script about Ortega’s character coping with the emotional fallout from a college tragedy. David Brown will produce for U.S. outfit Clear Horizon alongside Rebecca Miller and Cara Shine. Joannie Burstein and Giulia Prenna may even produce.

Clear Horizon is promoting worldwide rights on the upcoming Toronto Worldwide Movie Competition and the American Movie Market, with SSS Leisure financing. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

David Newman, Keith Merryman Signal With A3 Artists

Writing-producing staff David Newman and Keith Merryman have signed with A3 Artists Company.

The duo beforehand teamed up on “Pals With Advantages,” starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, and the 2 “Suppose Like a Man” films. Most just lately, they accomplished the script for “Father of the Groom” for Kevin Hart and STX.

Newman and Merryman proceed to be managed by Writ Massive and represented by Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Shira Haas Drama ‘Damaged Mirrors’ Set for September

Stage 33 Leisure has set Sept. 22 because the North American theatrical-digital launch date for the Israeli drama “Damaged Mirrors,” starring Shira Haas.

Haas was nominated for an Ophir award for “Damaged Mirrors” for her portrayal because the teenage daughter who uncovers a secret bout her strict navy father. Aviad Givon and Imri Matalon produced and directed from their very own script.

Haas is up from an Emmy Award for her function within the Netflix sequence “Unorthodox” as a younger girl dwelling unhappily in an organized marriage.