Shailene Woodley Shares Blunt Thoughts About Being ‘Caught’ On Secret Life Of The American Teenager

The Secret Life of the American Teenager resulted in 2013, however it helped launch Shailene Woodley’s profession. The actress ultimately took on roles in different coming-of-age tales like The Spectacular Now and The Fault in Our Stars earlier than shifting on to extra mature content material like HBO’s award-winning Huge Little Lies. Wanting again on her time on the present, Woodley shared some blunt ideas about why she felt “caught” on The Secret Life of the American Teenager.
The Freeform sequence, which was created by seventh Heaven’s Brenda Hampton, centered Shailene Woodley’s Amy Juergens, a teen who needed to cope with an surprising being pregnant and its impression on not solely her, however the lives of her household and shut pals. The sequence was common in its heyday and ran for 5 seasons earlier than it was cancelled. Nevertheless, when serious about the present and its message about intercourse, Woodley recalled her displeasure with sure episode scripts, particularly in later seasons, and the way the present pushed ideologies she didn’t agree with. Right here’s what Woodley informed Bustle about it:
There have been loads of issues that have been written into the scripts that not simply me, however loads of the forged, disagreed with. There have been perception techniques that have been pushed that have been completely different than my very own. But legally I used to be caught there. To this present day it’s one of many hardest issues I’ve ever needed to do. So being on Secret Life propelled me to be extra vocal about my very own perception techniques.
Shailene Woodley went on to joke that she’d misplaced her virginity a number of occasions onscreen merely as a consequence of the truth that the characters she was enjoying have been at that time of their lives. On the time, enjoying characters in coming-of-age tales proved to be “therapeutic” for Woodley.
The actress additionally revealed that she spent years in an open relationship that taught her quite a bit about her personal emotional reference to intercourse. Whereas The Secret Life of the American Teenager promoted abstinence in a while in its five-season run, exemplified by characters sporting promise rings. Shailene Woodley revealed that she has a wholesome relationship together with her sexuality and enjoys intercourse. In her phrases:
I like intercourse. I feel it is among the most underrated, underappreciated, and undervalued experiences that we now have.
The American Life of the American Teenager had a very good run when it aired on Freeform, however it positively appears like Shailene Woodley has moved on from that time in her life and the present. The community has since gone on to provide numerous different youth-centered exhibits like Fairly Little Liars and its spin-off present The Perfectionists, The Daring Sort, and Shadowhunters amongst a number of others.
