Shakespeare’s characters to be reinterpreted for modern US crime drama The Stratford

Will & Grace star Sean Haye’s manufacturing firm is transplanting the literary world of William Shakespeare to modern day America for a deliberate crime collection, The Stratford, set in a luxurious resort.

The title of the collection, which is in growth with the community NBC, is in fact a nod to Shakespeare’s birthplace, Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Deadline is reporting that Haye’s firm, Hazy Mills, is behind the venture, which is about in a resort referred to as The Stratford and relies round a younger man’s search for his father’s killer.

The characters in The Stratford would regularly be revealed to be up to date variations of Shakespeare’s characters.

If the idea seems fairly on the market, Hazy Mills has had earlier success with the idea with a earlier collection, the darkish, supernatural cop present Grimm, which ran on NBC for six season and was a modern American reinterpretation of the traditional Brothers Grimm fairytales.

As nicely, the author and creator of The Stratford is Vincent Angell, a heavyweight producer behind The Rookie, The Blacklist and different profitable collection.

Hayes runs Hazy Mills with associate Todd Milliner (pictured, above) and not too long ago they bought for growth Fan Woman, a single-camera comedy from How to Dwell with Your Mother and father (For the Remainder of Your Life) creator Claudia Lonow, which is about to seem on streaming community Peacock.

Hayes is finest often called the tremendous sarcastic BFF Jack McFarland within the long-running sitcom Will & Grace, which screens on Channel 5 within the UK, however he has an intensive producing background, producing well-liked exhibits within the US comparable to The Soul Man, Hollywood Recreation Evening and The Historical past of Comedy.

