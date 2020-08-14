Shakira Signs with WME – Variety

Shakira has signed with WME in all areas, the company introduced immediately. The Latin celebrity and a number of Grammy winner carried out on the Tremendous Bowl LIV Halftime present (alongside Jennifer Lopez) which is nominated for 4 Emmy awards.

In a profession that spans 30 years and 11 studio albums, Shakira made historical past as an artist from South America who had a No. 1 one tune within the U.S., along with the 4 extra that stands among the many 20 prime-promoting hits of the final decade. On YouTube, her movies have been seen greater than 18 billion occasions; Her Tremendous Bowl efficiency alone has 177 million views.

Shakira can also be a famous philanthropist. Amongst her world causes: she based the Pies Descalzos (Barefoot) Basis which offers schooling and vitamin to over 6,000 impoverished kids in her native Colombia and is increasing to different territories, together with Haiti and South Africa. In October 2011, Shakira was named a member of President Obama’s Advisory Fee on Instructional Excellence for Hispanics.

In different leisure endeavors, Shakira served as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” and in 2016, she starred as Gazelle in Disney’s “Zootopia,” in addition to contributing to its soundtrack with “Attempt The whole lot.”

Shakira launched her most up-to-date studio album, “El Dorado,” in 2017; she gained Finest Pop Vocal Album on the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards; and greatest latin pop album on the 2018 Grammy Awards for that launch. In 2019, she launched the live performance movie “Shakira in Live performance: El Dorado World Tour,” which was proven in cinemas worldwide for a one-night time world occasion, and was accompanied by “Shakira In Live performance: El Dorado World Tour Stay Album.”