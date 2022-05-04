Shakur Stenvenson stood up for Óscar Valdez after taking the title from him

(Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

Saturday night April 30, Óscar Valdez lost the crown of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in which it will be registered as the first defeat in his professional career. After not convincing the judges on the cards, the Mexican was criticized for not showing the same performance as when he knocked out Miguel Berchelt, but Shakur Stevensonhis rival, defended him and recognized his career.

“Valdez defended his 126-pound title six times. He broke into 130 pounds, fought the Boogeyman Berchelt for the title and beat him after knocking him out. Please stop taking credit. He is one hell of a fighter and a champion. When his career is over he will go down in the history books.”spoke through his verified Twitter account, @ShakurStevenson.

And it is that various characters attacked the native of Nogales, Sonora for having lost the world title. After the loss, he posted a message through his Twitter account where he regretted the result of the fight, although stated that he had done his bestas well as redoubling his efforts to regain the world crown he won at the beginning of 2021.

Óscar Valdez lost the WBC title to Shakur Stevenson (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

Although the opinion of the commentators tried to harm Valdez’s sporting present, legendary characters such as Julio Cesar Chavez They recognized his effort and minimized the setback in his career. “Oscar, you are a champion. No problem. We all continue to support you.”he stated in a story posted on his verified Instagram account.

On the other hand, his trainer Eddy Reynoso, who suffered his first setback this year, assured that the American boxer’s style It prevented the Mexican from being able to show himself in the best conditions. In the same way, he assured that he evaded his rival’s attacks well, although he did not comply when it came to counterattacking to provide arguments on the judges’ table.

“Without a doubt, Óscar could connect it, only he got involved. Sometimes he didn’t let go of the combinations, he blocked punches well, got into his distance, but didn’t counterpunch. I think that’s where the fight went, but did his best and I am very proud of him”, assured the leader of the Canelo Team.

Óscar Valdez spoke of his defeat (Photo: Instagram/@oscarvaldez56)

Despite the justifications and praise offered by Reynoso and The Great Mexican Champion, Valdez is going through one of the most difficult moments of his career.. In February 2021, against all odds, he tasted the honeys of glory at 130 pounds after prevailing by way of knockout against the Mexican Miguel Berchelt. Once consolidated at the top, he continued on his way to consecration.

The first rival against whom he defended his appointment as world monarch was Robson Conceicao. Despite controversy over a positive result in anti-doping testsValdez was able to get ahead in the middle of a disputed victory by way of unanimous decision that called into question his devastating performance.

Finally, after the expectation surrounding the fight against Stevenson, Valdez failed to unify the World Boxing Organization (WBO) title. At the end of the mandatory 12 rounds of the brawl, two judges awarded the victory to the American with the score of 118-109while one more did it with 117-110.

After the defeat, Valdez could seek a new super featherweight crown, although the reduced distance with the next category could prompt him to try good luck at lightweightwhere the Australian reigns George Kambosos Jr. In that case, the 31-year-old could seek a third world crown in a different weight division.

