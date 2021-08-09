Shaleen Malhotra (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Shaleen Malhotra (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Shaleen Malhotra (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

 

Shaleen Malhotra (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

SShaleen Malhotra is an Indian tv actor and video jockey. He’s a well known tv actor that left his mark on Hindi TV trade. He’s well-known for the tv displays Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani, Arjun and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. He began his profession with the tv display MTV Roadies 4 within the 12 months 2006. He additionally featured as a visitor within the fact display Bigg Boss 9.

Biography

Shaleen Malhotra used to be born on 25 Might 1988 in New Delhi. He comes from a Punjabi circle of relatives background. Because of coming from non-acting background, he by no means concept that sooner or later he’ll paintings in tv trade. He began his adventure as a contestant at the TV display MTV Roadies 4. And then he labored as a video jockey for a very long time.

In 2012, Malhotra were given a possibility to play the lead function within the Megastar Plus TV display Arjun. On this display, he seemed within the function of ACP Arjun Suryakant Rawte. After this display he seemed in lots of tv displays like Come across, O Gujariya: Badlein Chal Duniya, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani and many others.

Bio

Shaleen Malhotra (Actor)

Training Main points and Extra

College Mount St Mary’s College, Delhi
Faculty Now not Identified
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
Debut Tv : MTV Roadies (season 4; 2006)
MTV Roadies
Awards Now not To be had
Shaleen Malhotra (Actor)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 11″ Toes
Weight 75 Kg
Frame Form Chest: 40 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Black
Leisure pursuits Travelling, Swimming
Shaleen Malhotra (Actor)

Non-public Existence

Malhotra married Delhi-based accent dressmaker Diksha Rampal on 2 June 2014. Diksha and Shaleen are buddies since adolescence and had been relationship every different ahead of coming into the tv trade.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married
Marrieage Date 2 June 2014
Controversies None
Wage(approx) Now not To be had
Web Price Now not To be had
Shaleen Malhotra (Actor)

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Shaleen Malhotra

  • Shaleen Malhotra used to be born and taken up in New Delhi.
  • He made his first tv look at the Indian fact display Roadies Season 4 in 2006 and were given eradicated in Episode 3.
  • He’s professionally educated in parkour and kickboxer.
  • Malhotra performed the pivotal function of ACP Arjun within the TV display Arjun.
  • He’s an animal lover and has two puppy canines.

  •  Malhotra has additionally seemed in different tv ads.

You probably have extra information about Shaleen Malhotra. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside a hour.



