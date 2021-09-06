“Shame”, “they violated the law”, “liars”: in Brazil they harshly accuse the Argentine team

Hours after the South American Qualifying match was suspended just 6 minutes after it began, the local press, some authorities and outraged users of social networks lashed out at the Argentine team … It is that in Brazil the reading is that the team led by Lionel Scaloni is the one who is at fault.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) of Brazil explained that it interrupted the superclassic because 4 Argentine players omitted in their entry documentation to the country that they had been in the United Kingdom 14 days ago, one of the few countries that Brazil has on the list extremely dangerous for COVID-19, which would have required a mandatory quarantine.

Agency officials, accompanied by members of the Federal Police, entered the field with the order to deport Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Emiliano Buendía. According to the entity, In the immigration forms, the Argentine team only indicated the immediate origin of these four footballers: Caracas, where they played the last game with the national team.

The first to speak was the son of President Jair Bolsonaro, Flavio. For the politician there are no doubts: “The Argentines played a trick. They knew they were breaking Brazilian law, they prevented Anvisa (by the National Health Surveillance Agency) from noticing them and, by force, they put the 4 from England in training, “he said on his social networks. And I add: “The Federal Police have to investigate who did not take action before the game and Argentina must be severely punished. “

The sports portal Lance put on its cover directly accused the section of Scaloni: “World shame”: Conmebol suspends the match and four Argentine players violated health laws ”.

The newspaper Newspaper points directly against the footballers: “Emiliano Martínez, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Emiliano Buendía filed a false affidavit and circumvented isolation fourteen days to come from the UK ”.

Bid (Brazil)

The portal of UOL He also put Anvisa in the foreground. “Anvisa invades the field to take Argentines and the match was suspended,” headlined one of the most visited portals in Brazil. “The four Argentines who came from England, did not comply with the quarantine required in the countrys ”, they expanded.

In the same UOL portal, columnist Diego García was more provocative and expressed: “ Argentinian liars on the field in the biggest soccer scandal in the pandemic ”.

In addition, the Brazilian portal He complains that the police were unable to enter the locker room before the match, so they had to interrupt it.

In Brazil they say that Argentina did not allow the authorities to enter the dressing room before the game and that is why they had to interrupt the game

The Jornal do Brasil published: “Anvisa interrupts match between Brazil and Argentina.” And further down he underlined: “Four Argentine athletes provided false health information ”.

Globe Sports He also used the title of “World Shame” but then wondered: “If the players did not have authorization to be in Brazil without quarantine, how did they circulate around the hotel and go to training on Friday?”

And as it happens all over the world, ingenious memes also multiplied in Brazil:

“Wanted rival in compliance with the law”

“Messi tries to escape from the Police, but is arrested”

“He lost everything: the drama of Lionel Messi when he left the field and became a photojournalist. #Brazilxargentina what a shame of the match”

“ANVISA KICKING THE ARGENTINOS KKKKKKKKK ‘WE WON BY WO”

