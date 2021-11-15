Shameful: 400 other folks raped a 16-year-old married minor, the soul will tremble after listening to the painful tale

Maharashtra Information: In Beed district of Maharashtra, such an incident has come to the fore that your soul will tremble after listening to it. Listening to the painful stories of a 16-year-old minor, the police have additionally swelled. A 16-year-old minor is married with whom she used to be being raped for the ultimate 6 months and there have been 400 individuals who have been raped, now not one, two, 3. On this case, the police have began investigation by means of registering a case and arrested 3 other folks.Additionally Learn – Well-known historian Babasaheb Purandare passed on to the great beyond, breathed his ultimate on the age of 99

SP Beed Raja Ramasamy mentioned that the 16-year-old minor sufferer is married and is pregnant for 2 months. In line with the grievance lodged by means of the sufferer, a case has been registered beneath the Kid Marriage Act, rape, molestation and POCSO Act. The sufferer lady advised that during 6 months greater than 400 other folks performed this heinous incident.

Beed SP Raja Ramaswamy advised that this minor lady has been raped by means of 400 other folks. Rama Swami advised that each one this used to be occurring for the ultimate 6 months. The policemen have been additionally concerned on this. Who did this misdeed with this minor.

The sufferer has advised the First Elegance Justice of the Peace of the Kid Welfare Committee that “I’ve been misbehaved by means of many of us. I went to the Ambajogai police station a number of occasions to report a grievance, however the police incessantly adopted me. Even after taking note of me, no motion used to be taken towards the culprits. No longer most effective this, I’ve additionally been careworn by means of a police worker.