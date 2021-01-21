Shameful defeat of Real Madrid: they lost to Alcoyano of the third division and were eliminated from the Copa del Rey

Goal compact Alcoyano 2-1 Real Madrid

If something was missing Real Madrid this was. The most powerful team in Spain lost 2 to 1 to the weak Alcoyano of the Second Division B (third division) and said goodbye to the Copa del Rey to close a fateful week after having succumbed in the semifinals of the Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao. The white team, put footballers such as Isco, Benzema, Marcelo, Valverde, Kroos and Hazard, but could not even get to penalties.

Eder Militao he had put the last La Liga champion ahead in the first half and it all seemed like an easy task. But in the second half, the game kept its script, with a dominating Madrid team but with few occasions before the Alcoyan goal to increase their advantage on the scoreboard and sentence the duel, which was used by the locals to force the extension to nine minutes of reaching regulation time, thanks to both José Solbes.

In the extension, the local suffered the expulsion of Ramon Lopez and when it seemed that the white square was cornering him in an arc and the goal was about to fall, a counterattack that defined Juanan Casanova, sentenced the 2-1 at 114 minutes. I’m still taking it in. We will have to wait a few days to realize that it is not a dream, “declared the scorer of the second goal at the end of the match:” We have been driven by illusion, “he said.

The big star was undoubtedly José Juan Figueras, the goalkeeper of the humble local team who covered all the shots that reached his goal and cut several dangerous centers.

Zidane took over the elimination (EFE)



Despite the cataract of criticism that immediately rained on Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane He spoke at a press conference and sought to tone down the elimination: “It is not a shame. This can happen … These are things that can happen in a footballer’s career ”. In addition, he took charge of the defeat: “The responsibility is mine.”

“When you lose there are always things that are talked about but I take responsibility and what will happen will happen. I’m quiet. When we are on the field, the players want to win the game, they try, but sometimes different things happen. We have to assume it and we are going to see what happens these days, “he said after being asked if he fears for his future.

The brazilian Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez They were the only two players from Zinedine Zidane’s starting team who came out from the beginning in Real Madrid’s cup debut against Alcoyano. But there were names of weight among the initials such as Marcelo, Isco, Lucas Vázquez, Vinicius Jr. and Mariano. In addition, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos also added minutes, but they could not change the story.

This seems to be a difficult Copa del Rey for powerful teams since a few weeks ago Eel Atlético de Madrid, leader of La Liga, was left out in the second round of the competition after losing 1 a 0 in front of the Cornellá of Catalonia that militates in the Second Division B (the third category in importance in Spanish soccer).

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Cristiano Ronaldo shouted champion with Juventus and was closer than ever to Lionel Messi in the historic title race

A Barcelona idol advised Lionel Messi to go to PSG and set off the alarms