Shameful incident in Maharashtra: 400 other folks raped minor married lady in 6 months, pregnant for 2 months

400 other folks raped minor married lady in 6 months in Beed of Maharashtra: A shameful incident has come to mild in Maharashtra, through which 400 other folks have raped a minor married lady in Beed district within the remaining six months. The sufferer is recently two months pregnant. Policemen also are a number of the accused of raping a 16-year-old minor lady. The police have arrested 3 accused after registering a case beneath quite a lot of sections of the regulation at the criticism of the sufferer.

The minor lady was once allegedly raped via 400 other folks within the remaining 6 months & even policemen are purported to have sexually exploited the sufferer: SP Beed Raja Ramasamy – ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

Consistent with information company, ANI, Beed SP Raja Ramasamy stated, according to the criticism lodged via the sufferer, a case has been registered beneath the Kid Marriage Act, rape, molestation and POCSO.

Beed SP Raja Ramasamy stated, the minor lady was once allegedly raped via 400 other folks within the remaining 6 months or even the policemen are accused of sexually abusing the sufferer.

It’s been advised that the 16-year-old lady was once married about 8 months in the past. However inside two months, to keep away from harassment from her husband and in-laws, she ran to her father, however she didn’t stay the daughter at house and scolded her and returned her. After this the minor married girl didn’t cross to her in-laws’ space and began begging at Ambejogai’s bus stand. Whilst begging for approximately 6 months, this minor married girl changed into a sufferer of lust. In the meantime, when she as soon as went to the police station to bitch, she was once additionally raped via the policemen.