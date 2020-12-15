‘Shameless’ Retrospective Series ‘Corridor of Disgrace’ Ordered at Showtime

Showtime has ordered the six-episode “Shameless” retrospective sequence “Shameless Corridor of Disgrace” to sequence.

Starting on Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the sequence will function authentic scenes that includes characters from the beloved present juxtaposed with a glance again at scenes from earlier seasons to focus on characters’ journeys. Episodes will likely be interspersed all through the present’s eleventh and closing season, which debuted final Sunday. The primary episode of “Corridor of Disgrace” will function Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher), showcasing their distinctive relationship and its evolution from a teen fling right into a loving, difficult marriage.

“This 11-year journey with the Gallagher household has been a complete pleasure for us from the start,” mentioned “Shameless” govt producer John Wells, “and we’re excited to share a glance again at the numerous trials, tribulations and laughs of these 11 seasons with our followers.”

It was introduced that Season 11 could be the present’s final earlier this 12 months. It stays one of Showtime’s hottest exhibits even this late in its run. Per the premium cabler, Season 10 averaged 5.7 million viewers throughout all platforms when it aired.

Season 11 stars William H. Macy, Jeremy Allen White, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emma Kenney, Cameron Monaghan, Christian Isaiah, Noel Fisher, and Kate Miner. Created by Paul Abbott, the sequence is produced by Bonanza Productions in affiliation with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Tv. Developed for American tv by Wells, the sequence is govt produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Joe Lawson, Iain MacDonald and Michael Hissrich.