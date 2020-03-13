Shameless: Why The Main Cast Members Left, Including Emmy Rossum

Having been a core forged member for Shameless‘ almost decade-long run, the actress famous that she felt immensely grateful for this chance, and that she “by no means realized how a lot” she “craved the sort of continuity” that she was given by Shameless’ forged and crew all through this system’s intensive storyline, however she felt it was time to say goodbye. Whereas Emmy Rossum did not specify a concrete purpose why she needed to bow out when she did, that call did observe a contract dispute in late 2016 relating to how her pay associated to co-star William H. Macy, who earned greater than she did in earlier years. Nonetheless, that difficulty was resolved shortly thereafter and did not appear to have been immediately concerned along with her choice. In line with the present’s producers, Rossum left to pursue the subsequent chapter of her profession. Talking of, she is presently filming a job within the upcoming Peacock drama collection, Angelyne, which comes from present creator Sam Esmail, Rossum’s Emmy-winning husband.