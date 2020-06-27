Shane Dawson Apologizes for Blackface, Racist YouTube Videos – Variety

Shane Dawson has owned as much as his previous racist actions in a 20-minute video posted to his YouTube channel on Friday night time.

Within the video, titled “Taking Accountability,” Dawson apologized for doing blackface in racist movies throughout his early YouTube profession.

“Blackface was one thing that I did so much… on my channel. And there’s no excuse for it. There’s actually no excuse. I made a video six years in the past speaking about it and I gave excuses and it was mistaken… However I didn’t do the work,” Dawson stated. “I didn’t truly look into the historical past of it and why it’s so mistaken and why individuals had been so upset.”

Dawson affirmed to his 23 million subscribers that he’s now conscious of the historical past surrounding blackface and acknowledged the hurt his movies did.

“I’m so sorry to anyone that noticed that and likewise noticed that individuals had been lifting me up and saying, ‘You’re so humorous, Shane,’” Dawson stated. “I can’t even think about what it might be wish to be Black and see this white f—ing man doing blackface and the entire Web at the moment being like, ‘LOL.’”

He additionally apologized for utilizing the N-word whereas in blackface.

“I’m sorry that I added to the normalization of blackface or the normalization of claiming the N-word,” Dawson stated. “It’s not a humorous phrase. Particularly for a white individual to say.”

Associated Tales

Dawson addressed previous jokes he made about pedophilia as effectively, saying that he “would by no means discuss a toddler in a manner that’s inappropriate.”

Towards the top of the video, Dawson acknowledged that he’s keen to “lose the whole lot” to be able to be held accountable for his actions.

“I’m keen to lose the whole lot,” Dawson stated. “At this level, realizing how many individuals I’ve harm or how many individuals I’ve impressed to say terrible issues or do something terrible, to lastly simply come clean with all of this and be accountable is value shedding the whole lot to me.”

As well as, Dawson apologized to make-up YouTuber James Charles after calling him out on Twitter and saying he “deserved a slice of humble pie the scale of the Empire State Constructing.”

“I’m sorry James, I’m actually sorry. No one deserves what occurred. No one,” Dawson stated. “The entire web ganging up on any person, no person deserves that. And who am I to say that any person must be humbled? Me, who am I to say that? I’ve actually put a lot hate onto the web over my 15 years within the YouTube world.”

This was in response to rumors circulating that Dawson masterminded final 12 months’s drama surrounding Charles and fellow magnificence guru Tati Westbrook. Dawson denied this declare within the video.

Dawson’s video comes on the heels of the same apology from fellow longtime YouTube star Jenna Marbles, who finally determined to depart the platform after deleting racist movies from her previous.

Watch the complete video beneath.