Shane Warne Scoffs Michael Vaughan About Climate In UK Forward Of IND Vs ENG third Take a look at Day 4 | 🏏 LatestLY

As India introduced a robust resistance on day 3 of the 3rd Take a look at fit towards England, Michael Vaughan gave a brief climate replace in regards to the climate in Headingley and stated that it’s a great day for batting. Shane Warne retweeted the tweet and taunted the previous English batsman for UK climate.

And nonetheless 10 levels !!!!!Will have to take a look at enjoying cricket in the summertime right here in the United Kingdom 😩. Will say it once more, you lot have 9 months of dangerous climate and three months of iciness 😩 https://t.co/Nf9RpV87ge — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 28, 2021

