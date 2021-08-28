Shane Warne Scoffs Michael Vaughan About Climate In UK Forward Of IND Vs ENG third Take a look at Day 4 | 🏏 LatestLY

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Shane Warne Taunts Michael Vaughan About Weather in UK Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 | 🏏 thenewstrace

As India introduced a robust resistance on day 3 of the 3rd Take a look at fit towards England, Michael Vaughan gave a brief climate replace in regards to the climate in Headingley and stated that it’s a great day for batting. Shane Warne retweeted the tweet and taunted the previous English batsman for UK climate.

(SocialLY brings you all of the newest breaking information, viral developments and data from social media international, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above publish is embeded without delay from the person’s social media account and thenewstrace Group of workers would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and info showing within the social media publish don’t mirror the reviews of thenewstrace, additionally thenewstrace does now not suppose any accountability or legal responsibility for a similar.)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here