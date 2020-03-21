Shane Warne turns gin distillery over to hand sanitizer

Legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has turned his hand from making gin to creating hand-sanitizer as shortages frustrate makes an try to hold watch over the coronavirus outbreak
48 minutes in the past
Sports activities
Depart a remark
Legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has turned his hand from making gin to creating hand-sanitizer as shortages frustrate makes an try to hold watch over the coronavirus outbreak
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment