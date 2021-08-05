Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings presentations six new posters starring its primary characters

Surprise has printed six new posters of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring its primary characters, to function an aperitif ahead of its theatrical unencumber on September 3, 2021.

Shared by the use of Twitter, those posters come with Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, and the mysterious Demise Broker.

Those posters come after seeing a brand new teaser for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that comes with scenes from the impending movie together with perspectives from manufacturer Kevin Feige, stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina, and director Destin Daniel Cretton at the historical past of Shang-Chi and its connection to the group of the Ten Rings.

Not like Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings can be launched solely in theaters and is probably not a Top class Get admission to identify on Disney +. Disney’s determination to unencumber Black Widow in theaters and on Disney + concurrently sparked no longer handiest the anger of theater homeowners over its drop on the field place of business, but in addition brought on celebrity Scarlett Johansson to sue Disney for breach. contract. If you wish to know extra about this example, right here we provide an explanation for precisely what the lawsuit of the actress is composed of and what it will suggest at some point.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is likely one of the upcoming motion pictures within the Surprise Cinematic Universe, and has a premiere scheduled for subsequent September 3, 2021. Right here you’ll check out all of the Surprise collection and films that can be launched this 12 months (and past).