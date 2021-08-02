Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Releases New Poster and Video Appearing Their Connections to 2008’s Iron Guy

The film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings from Wonder Studios continues its adventure against its premiere. Whilst we wait, the corporate has posted a new poster and a small file which incorporates some “behind-the-scenes” scenes that disclose an enchanting element from the movie.

The brand new file comprises some Motion-packed clips that includes perspectives from manufacturer Kevin Feige, stars Simu Liu and Awkwafina, and director Destin Daniel Cretton at the historical past of Shang-Chi and its connection to the Ten Rings group.

“Let’s return to the start of the MCU. We now have a key tournament. And that tournament is Tony Stark becoming Iron Guy“, Feige explains within the video, regarding the courting between Stark Industries and the Ten Rings group. Recall that the latter had been those who abducted Stark in Iron Guy (2008) and compelled him to construct complicated guns for them.

The tale of Shang-Chi will revolve round discovery that his father is the mighty Mandarin, aka Wenwu, the chief of the Ten Rings. As we now have realized from the video above, Shang-Chi shall be pressured to go back to his father’s global and face him once more. They each seem at the new film poster:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will big name Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Katy, Shang-Chi’s pal, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, in addition to Fala Chen. , Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

The film It’s going to be launched completely in theaters on September 3, 2021, in contrast to Black Widow, which used to be launched concurrently in theaters and on Disney + with Premier Get admission to. The premiere of Black Widow used to be no longer neatly won through all: Scarlett Johansson has sued Disney for breach of contract.