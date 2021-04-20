Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: teaser trailer, poster and primary photographs

Wonder shared new and succulent main points of the anticipated film Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings. Simu Liu, who performs the principle hero on this new MCU film, shared a promotional poster, appearing the Kung Fu Grasp in his impressive go well with and clenched cuffs, in a position to stand the previous he idea he had left in the back of prior to he was once dragged into the mysterious community of the Ten Rings group.

Moreover, the actor added that the primary large trailer will arrive “in a couple of weeks.”. Anyway, Wonder determined to present him a pleasing anniversary present, publishing a teaser trailer lasting 2 mins that may make you rely the times till the following one arrives. You’ll see it under.

As for the poster, which you’ll see under on this information, it was once shared and Twitter through Liu himself. Within the symbol, persona wears unique pink and black outfit, with a tactical design best possible for battle.

Briefly, it kind of feels to be in a position to take at the mythical Wonder villain Wenwu (performed through Tony Leung). Or in different phrases, the chief of the terrorist team Ten Rings that provides the movie’s subtitle its title.

After all, along side the poster, EW introduced lovers a more in-depth have a look at the solid (with unique photographs). Take into account that the solid is composed of Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s pal (Katy), Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, along side Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, Fala Chen as Jiang Li, and Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist. You’ll see the pictures Within the subsequent tweet de @Nibellion.

Take into account that, nowadays, the movie has a premiere scheduled for subsequent September 3, 2021. To begin with it was once scheduled for this coming summer season, so it’s to be was hoping that the brand new date will permit not more delays.