Shang-Chi Director Shares First Cast Photo

Followers who had been wanting to see Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings are undoubtedly bummed that they’ll have to attend longer than anticipated. Like so many different movies, its launch has been pushed again as a result of coronavirus pandemic. However whereas the film remains to be a number of months away, its director has, on the very least, supplied up the very first solid picture — albeit one which makes us all really feel a bit wistful.
Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings was truly one of many first Hollywood movies to close down manufacturing within the wake of the pandemic. In mid-March, Disney introduced that the movie’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton, was self-isolating on the recommendation of his physician after coming into contact with others who had been uncovered to coronavirus. Although he in the end examined adverse, he urged followers to be secure and observe consultants’ tips about stopping the virus’ unfold.
It looks as if Destin Daniel Cretton is eager for the day when that’s potential, although. Just lately, he shared a photograph of himself hanging out with a number of of Shang-Chi’s stars, together with Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung. Within the accompanying caption, he strikes a somber tone, revealing that the picture was taken actually proper earlier than the pandemic introduced an finish to all our informal gatherings. Check out the picture that had him in such a nostalgic temper:
The picture is clearly particular to Shang-Chi’s director — but it surely’s additionally a cool present to followers, because it’s the primary we’ve seen of the movie’s solid members collectively. Although it’s not clear precisely when the picture was taken, it’s secure to imagine it’s proper across the time manufacturing shut down, which positively makes it bittersweet.
The movie was being shot in Sydney, Australia, and filming had solely begun a number of weeks earlier than the disaster hit. As of now, it’s unclear when Shang-Chi will have the ability to resume manufacturing, because it’s actually going to rely on when studios decide it’s secure for casts and crews all around the world to return to work. We are able to solely hope that will likely be sooner somewhat than later.
There’s additionally the query of when Shang-Chi will hit theaters as soon as it’s lastly accomplished. Proper now, Marvel has shifted seven motion pictures in its launch schedule to accommodate having to maneuver Black Widow’s launch. Shang-Chi acquired moved from February 12, 2021 to Could 7, 2021.
Nevertheless, if manufacturing continues to be delayed for an prolonged time frame, that might not be a possible launch date in any case. Having a lot up within the air needs to be irritating for the movie’s solid and crew, although they appear to be making an attempt to make one of the best of the scenario till they are often reunited.
