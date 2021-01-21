Shang-Chi: Simu Liu talks about the hero’s outfit

There are not too many details we have about Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, but we do know that, as with any other hero, his costume is distinctive. The actor Simu Liu has said, in an interview with Toronto Life, what it has meant for him to know how he will be dressed. You have been struck by how long it took to put it on.

“This is the first time I have worn the superhero costume” said Liu. “Marvel has never had a movie starring an Asian, so it was a rare and shocking moment for me as an actor but also for mine. I almost cried. It was very special. And of course, on the fifth day, I was saying” Oh my god I hate this thing, why so many zippers? “

The actor assures that it is being a great experience even if they suffered a delay due to the pandemic. Last month, Marvel unveiled the names of the actors who will appear in the film, including Michelle Yeoh as a character named Jiang Nan. In addition to her, several other actors who are each assigned a character, including Awkwafina as Katy, Shang-Chi’s friend.

