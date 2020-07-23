Shankaracharya and Swaroopanand raised questions on Ram temple land worship, said – this time is inauspicious.

Lucknow: The date of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has been fixed on 5 August. But now Shankaracharya and Swaroopanand Saraswati have raised questions about the auspicious time of temple construction. He has described the time of Bhumi Pujan of Ram temple as inauspicious. Let us know that on August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also reach Ayodhya and do Bhoomi Pujan. Meanwhile, questions have been raised about the Muhurta of Madir by both the saints. Also Read – Uddhav Thackeray will definitely visit Ayodhya for Bhoomi Poojan of Ram temple: Shiv Sena

Shankaracharya and Swaroopanand Saraswati Maharaj have termed the time of Bhoomi Pujan of August 5 as inauspicious. He said that we are Ram devotees. We will be happy to build any temple but there should be auspicious date and auspicious time for temple construction. Swaroopanad said that if the temple is to be built with public money, then public opinion should be taken.

Let me tell you that since then, a small crackling process has been seen between the saints of both sides. The people of Ayodhya's saint community put up a challenge to Swaroopanandar, he even said that the scriptural knowledge should come and prove on August 5. Let us know that the design of the new model of Ram temple has also been revealed. Earlier, some changes were made in the design.