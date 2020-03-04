Shannyn Sossamon to Lead Fox Drama Pilot ‘Cleaning Lady’

Shannyn Sossamon has been forged within the lead position of the Fox drama pilot “The Cleansing Girl,” Selection has discovered.

Based mostly on the Argentine collection “La Chica Que Limpia,” the present follows Reyna Salonga (Sossamon), a whip-smart Filipina physician who comes to the U.S. in hopes to get a medical remedy for her critically sick son. However when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she turns into an on-call cleansing girl for the mob. Prepared to do something to save her son, Reyna walks the tightrope of morality, breaking the regulation for all the best causes — and finally forges her personal path within the prison underworld.

The position would mark a return to Fox for Sossamon, whose final TV roles got here on the Fox reveals “Wayward Pines” and “Sleepy Hole.” She is understood primarily for her movie roles, having starred in films akin to “Wristcutters: A Love Story,” “Sinister 2,” “The Finish of Love,” “The Guidelines of Attraction,” “40 Days and 40 Nights,” and “A Knight’s Story.”

She is repped by Buchwald and MPE.

Miranda Kwok is on board as a author and govt producer. Shay Mitchell is govt producing beneath her Amore & Vita Productions banner, with Melissa Carter set to govt produce and function showrunner. Michael supply will direct and govt produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Tv and Fox Leisure will produce.

Different Fox drama pilots this season embody the procedural “Blood Relative,” which options Oscar winner Melissa Leo within the lead position. The community additionally has the comedy “Carla” starring Mayim Bialik within the works in addition to the animated collection “Housebroken.”