Shantini Theva Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Circle of relatives, Photographs

Shantini Theva is a Malaysian actress who works within the Tamil movie business. She made her performing debut with the film Nadodigal in conjunction with Sasikumar within the yr 2009. She then seemed within the film 2012 film 2G Spectrum. After seven years, Shantini Deva is again with the movie titled PUBG (Polladha Ulagil Bayangara Sport) which additionally stars Aishwarya Dutta, Anithra Nair & Niveda Baddula.

