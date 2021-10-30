Shaquille O’Neal and a strong definition of the fortune that his children will inherit

Shaq is one of the best 75 players in NBA history (Shutterstock)

In the run-up to the new season of the NBA, the best basketball league in the world chose the 75 most outstanding players in its history. Names like those of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, LeBron James y Kobe Bryant were present at this election. The same happened with Shaquille O’Neal, one of the most dominant athletes of his time.

At 2.16 meters, the giant won four titles and was part of one of the league’s last dynasties alongside Kobe and coach Phil Jackson in Los Angeles Lakers. Beyond his sporting conquests, Shaq He became one of the former players who continues to generate the most money for his advertising actions, his private businesses, for having become a DJ and being a commentator for the NBA in one of the networks that transmits the games in the United States.

With a fortune estimated at more than 400 million dollars, in the last hours some statements by O’Neal in relation to the money that his children will inherit in the future became viral. “They are older now. They got mad at me. I’m not really upset, but they don’t understand. I tell them all the time. We are not rich; I’m rich”, he said on stage during the live of the podcast Earn your leisure which has financial advisor Rashad Bilal and educator Troy Millings as its hosts.

“You must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree and then if you want me to invest in one of your companies, you will have to present it, bring it to me”added the former player who was chosen in the first place of the 1992 Draft by the Orlando Magic, a franchise in which he played four years.

“I’ll let you know, I’m not going to give you anything”exclaimed Superman, at the same time that his words generated laughter from the spectators. In addition, Shareef’s father, Shaqirl, Me’arah, Myles, Taahirah and Amirah, also gave details on what professions they would like their six children to pursue.

O’Neal has just presented the trophy to Max Verstappen as the winner of the US Grand Prix in Formula 1 (REUTERS / Darron Cummings)

“There is a rule: education. I don’t care if you play basketball. I do not care anything about that”He said of his four oldest children, as they all followed in his footsteps and played the sport that brought Shaq to world fame.

“I would like a doctor, a pharmacist, a lawyer, someone who owns several businesses and someone who takes charge of my business. But I tell them that I am not going to give it to them. You have to earn it “added.

In another of the parts of his presentation on the podcast that transcended, O’Neal made a comparison in which he highlighted his origins with the success he achieved in his career and that this did not change his way of being in everyday life.

“I come from nowhere, but just because I made it doesn’t mean I’m bigger than you, smarter than you, just because I have more money doesn’t mean I’m better than you. I have never been like this and I will never be like this ”, he concluded.

