Shaquille O’Neal criticized James Harden on TV without a filter: “If he is not a champion now, he is a failure”

These are hectic days in the NBA because a galactic handover has been confirmed: James Harden left from Houston Rockets to join Brooklyn Nets, where he aims to form a new dynasty together with Kevin Durante and Kyrie Irving. There is much expectation to see the power of this Big 3 in action but not all looks are positive. Or at least not that of Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq, legendary pivot of the NBA, who teaches as a TV commentator in TNT, did not have a filter when commenting on the transfer of The beard. In his analysis, he called him a liar and gave arguments to defend him live.

“When (James Harden) says he gave it his all for the city, that’s not true. To say these things you have to have a certain ‘reputation’ and have championships “, began the former player of the Lakers and the Heat.

That was only the beginning of his explosive criticism, in which he listed all the players who were by his side without success: “You asked for Dwight HowardWe gave it to you, it didn’t work. You asked Chris Paul, we gave it to you. You asked for some shooters, we gave them to you. Then you asked Russell Westbrook, your childhood friend … we gave it to you and it didn’t work either. So when you say ‘I gave you everything’, I say ‘no you didn’t’”.

And it didn’t end there. Then Shaq started reading some statistics to finish expressing his harsh opinion on Harden. “In the last five games of playoffsYou’re 1-4, shooting 41% in field goals, 24% in shots of three, you gave 32 assists and had 27 turnovers ”, he shot.

By last, Shaquille O’Neal closed his discharge with an anecdote with his father and the final thrust for the new bombing of the Nets, who left Houston after eight seasons.

“I used to be like him. I would come and complain that nobody did anything. And my father, may he rest in peace, said to me: ‘What the hell did you do?’ So, when James Harden most had to prove, when he had to step up, he didn’t. When you are ‘The Man’ and you win USD 34 million you have a great responsibility. I know people in Houston who have rejoiced in their departure. If he is not a champion now, he is a failure. Point”, He finished.

