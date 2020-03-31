Shaquille O’Neal Explains His WTF Cameo In Netflix’s Tiger King

Depart a Remark
Over the previous few days, Netlfix’s Tiger King has mainly taken over a lot of the TV dialog, due to its solid of unique characters that embrace real-life tigers, a mullet-wearing, gun toting zoo proprietor, a hippie who some speculate might have been concerned in her former husband’s disappearance and plenty of extra. Oh, and Shaquille O’Neal exhibits up in Tiger King too. Now, Shaq has spoken out about his cameo and the extra hypothesis within the Netflix collection.
In reality, the longtime TV persona has his personal podcast aptly titled “The Large Podcast with Shaq.” In it, Shaquille O’Neal likes to get topical and this week which means speaking Tiger King. However first, how is Shaq related to Joe Unique and co.?
There will probably be some very minor spoilers for the Netflix documentary on this piece, so when you haven’t watched the entire thing but, now stands out as the time to hop out.
How Shaq Ended Up Showing In Netflix’s Tiger King
One factor Tiger King does rather well is pull footage from a wide range of sources. Together with filming and utilizing their very own interviews and photographs, the inventive group of Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin use footage from various parts of social media, together with YouTube movies and even social media parts on Fb, Instagram and different platforms.
Shaq actually comes up a few occasions in Tiger King. There’s a brief portion of the documentary that lists the occasions he popped up at Joe Unique’s place the G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma. Then, later in Netflix’s Tiger King, there’s an entire point out from the documentary of hope surrounding the concept that Shaquille O’Neal would possibly spend money on the zoo.
The 2 have met each other and Joe Unique makes point out of Shaq in his documentary.
Shaq Explains His Actual Dealings With Joe Unique And The G.W. Zoo
In Tiger King, it’s clear that Shaq did go to the G.W. Zoo, however the former NBA participant says the opposite stuff about getting concerned within the zoo is hogwash. In addition, on “The Large Podcast,” the participant additionally defined he actually solely visited the zoo a few occasions, noting,
I forgot what yr it was. Anyway, Dallas was enjoying OKC. As a substitute of flying forwards and backwards imply and Alex we get on the Shaq bus. On the best way we see an indication that claims Tiger Sanctuary. So, we go in there and it is a good looking place and the character that was there was Unique Joe. We went there and dropped some donation for the tiger meals and all that. We took photos with tigers and went again a few occasions. Then we return one other time and we came upon that he is concerned with all of the stuff after which, really, I finished going. However I had no concept all that stuff was occurring.
There are lots of people – albeit largely not well-known folks – who present up in Tiger King and appear to be charmed by the prospect of tigers earlier than discovering out extra concerning the backstory of the G.W. Zoo. Shaq’s story rings true of how loads of roadside points of interest in america impressed guests to drop in, however he additionally says he and Joe Unique aren’t precisely buddies.
I used to be only a customer. I met this man. Not my buddy. Don’t know him. By no means had any enterprise dealings with him, and I had no concept any of that stuff was occurring. Those that know me know that I am righteous. I do not hurt tigers. I really like tigers. We came upon that he’s concerned with all of the stuff, after which, really, I finished going.
So, it seems like these feedback made about Shaq investing are fairly unlikely at this level.
Has Shaq Seen Tiger King?
Sure, so Shaq has been watching Tiger King identical to the remainder of us plebeians presently residing out our days in self-isolation. The podcast host stated of the documentary:
It is really a extremely good documentary. I binge-watched the documentary. Sure, however you already know it’s unlucky however… there’s no such factor as a nasty mild. Individuals who know me know I’m righteous. I don’t hurt tigers. I really like tigers. I really like white tigers. Do I put donations to those zoos to assist these tigers out? I do it on a regular basis.
So sure, Shaq has seen Tiger King and has constructive ideas about how the Netflix program turned out, even when it seemingly doesn’t paint him in the perfect mild attributable to inserting him adjoining to the wild characters the documentary follows.
To sum it up, all of that stuff Tiger King speculates about hoping to get Shaquille O’Neal concerned with the zoo is simply smoke and mirrors, as is a lot of what we see in Netflix’s Tiger King. Or as Shaq succinctly places it:
Individuals gonna make their very own opinions, however once more, I used to be only a customer. I met this man. Not my buddy. Don’t know him. I didn’t have any enterprise coping with him and I didn’t know all that stuff was occurring.
You may hear extra on Shaq’s musings about life, popular culture and Tiger King on the Large Podcast with Shaq. Or take a look at Tiger King, which is presently streaming on Netflix.
