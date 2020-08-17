Shaquille O’Neal’s Best Contributions To Films, TV, Music And Video Games

Kazaam

Okay, let’s be clear. Kazaam shouldn’t be an awesome film. In reality, it’s most likely most identified in the present day for being confused for the Shazaam film starring Sinbad that by no means existed. However Kazaam actually does exist, and Shaq performs a 3,00Zero 12 months previous rapping genie who materializes out of a boombox. Critically, what’s to not love?

In contrast to Blue Chips, which got here out in 1994, Kazaam, which got here out in 1996, is peak Shaquille O’Neal. You get a way whereas watching it that Shaq is aware of that it’s not excellent, however he’s having quite a lot of enjoyable together with his raps and the ludicrous storyline that it doesn’t matter. Kazaam could also be a extremely, actually unhealthy film, however due to Shaq, it’s form of stumbled into that so-bad-it’s-awesome territory that solely the choose few best movies, like Troll 2 and Batman and Robin, can grow to be. And that’s saying one thing.