Shaquille O’Neal’s Best Contributions To Films, TV, Music And Video Games

Uh, uh, Shaq Diesel. The one and solely Shaquille O’ Neal will doubtless all the time be remembered most for his championship run for the L.A. Lakers with Kobe Bryant (R.I.P.) and his one ring with the Miami Warmth. However should you ask quite a lot of non-hoops followers, he can even be remembered for his many contributions to tv, motion pictures, and music (And video video games!).
And that’s what I need to speak about in the present day. As a result of as a lot as I’ve all the time cherished Shaq’s dominant basketball profession, I’ve all the time discovered his persona to be his greatest sturdy go well with. And it’s form of loopy simply how lengthy Shaq has been placing himself on the market in entrance of the digicam and behind the microphone, as a result of it’s critically been ages. Listed below are simply some of his many contributions to leisure. Shaq Diesel in the home.
Blue Chips
Directed by The Exorcist’s William Friedkin, and starring Nick Nolte as a struggling school coach, Blue Chips is all in regards to the unlawful observe of just about shopping for off proficient excessive school-age gamers with incentives in an effort to get them to play to your school staff. Shaq performs a monster underneath the web named Neon Boudeaux who snags rebounds prefer it’s going out of fashion.
Shaq isn’t the primary character within the film, however for what can arguably be seen because the basketball equal of eight Mile, he does a fairly nice job of exhibiting what an excellent actor he might be if he really tries.
Kazaam
Okay, let’s be clear. Kazaam shouldn’t be an awesome film. In reality, it’s most likely most identified in the present day for being confused for the Shazaam film starring Sinbad that by no means existed. However Kazaam actually does exist, and Shaq performs a 3,00Zero 12 months previous rapping genie who materializes out of a boombox. Critically, what’s to not love?
In contrast to Blue Chips, which got here out in 1994, Kazaam, which got here out in 1996, is peak Shaquille O’Neal. You get a way whereas watching it that Shaq is aware of that it’s not excellent, however he’s having quite a lot of enjoyable together with his raps and the ludicrous storyline that it doesn’t matter. Kazaam could also be a extremely, actually unhealthy film, however due to Shaq, it’s form of stumbled into that so-bad-it’s-awesome territory that solely the choose few best movies, like Troll 2 and Batman and Robin, can grow to be. And that’s saying one thing.
Shaq Fu
What if I have been to inform you that Shaq was in a online game? I do know what you’re saying. Yeah, duh. After all he was in a online game. As dominant a participant as he was, he should have been in a number of basketball video games. However these aren’t the video games that I’m speaking about. As an alternative, I’m referring to his 1994 masterpiece (sure, masterpiece), Shaq Fu, which was a combating recreation that includes the one and solely Shaquille O’Neal.
This recreation was ripped aside by critics again when it got here out, and for good motive. The combating engine is horrible, the characters (apart from Shaq) are mundane, and even the music is fairly terrible. It’s typically thought of one of many worst video games ever made. However like Kazaam, that simply provides to its legendary enchantment. Who however Shaq would permit himself to be put into A FIGHTING GAME? And not simply any combating recreation, however one the place he’s kicking mummies within the face, no much less. Look, say what you’ll about how unhealthy Shaq Fu performs, and I received’t disagree with you. I owned the sport and couldn’t get previous the primary degree. However I can even by no means, ever overlook about Shaq Fu, and most different avid gamers received’t, both. There was additionally a current sequel of types within the type of Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn, however that was a aspect scrolling beat’em up and nowhere close to as memorable.
Shaq Commercials
Shaq is the one participant I can consider (effectively, apart from Peyton Manning) who really makes starring in commercials an artform. Even again within the day when he was pretending to be Shaft for Burger King (seize a Shaq Pack, child), Shaq all the time made commercials much more fascinating than they needed to be with him in them.
These days, you’ll nonetheless see Shaq doing Icy Sizzling commercials once in a while, although he’s been retired since 2011, and also you’ll additionally generally see him using round in a automobile with the Basic in these Basic Insurance coverage commercials. It doesn’t matter what he’s promoting, although. If Shaq’s in it, I’m shopping for. I don’t even care.
Shaq’s Rap Profession
I’ve a confession to make. I personal all of Shaq’s rap albums. Why is that this, you ask? Effectively, as a result of Shaq is a tremendous rapper! And I’m not even being facetious once I say that. I genuinely do like Shaq’s music. He’s bought skillz!
And what’s nice about Shaq’s rap profession is that you simply get the complete vary of his persona in his music. His humor’s there, his bravado’s there, his energy is there. It’s all simply there. I imply, look, Shaq even has a tune with Biggie referred to as “You Can’t Cease the Reign.” And I don’t learn about you, however personally, I feel Biggie is among the best rappers of all time. And he’s on one in all Shaq’s albums! So Biggie knew it, too! Shaq can spit.
Uncle Drew
Uncle Drew, which got here out in 2018, is mostly a staff effort, which is to say it’s an ensemble movie. It stars Kyrie Irving from a personality he developed for Pepsi, and in addition stars the likes of Tiffany Haddish, J.B. Smoove, Mike Epps, and Nick Kroll on the actor aspect, and former NBA and WNBA gamers like Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, from the NBA, and Lisa Leslie from the WNBA. However like the entire movies Shaq’s in, he form of steals the present.
The story is about placing a basketball staff collectively of old-timers to beat the kids, and yada, yada, yada. The story isn’t something to put in writing dwelling about. However Shaq, who’s all the time too large to overlook, steals each single scene as a martial arts teacher who may also kill it on the dance flooring. It’s a disgrace that Shaq was by no means in House Jam, however Uncle Drew is a fairly good substitute.
Shaq the Wrestler
How large of a contribution has Shaq had on wrestling? So large that he’s appeared within the WCW, the WWE and Affect Wrestling. That’s loopy! The dude’s a former basketball participant. What’s he doing in all that wrastlin’? For the WCW, he was on the Bash on the Seashore in 1994 the place he accompanied Hulk Hogan. Within the WWE, he’s had a spat with The Large Present and in addition did some referee work. In Affect, effectively, he was simply there, however he was on this system. That’s one thing!
And the factor is, he wasn’t actually there selling something. He was simply there as a result of he loves professional wrestling and needed to be part of the present. And once you’re bigger than life like Shaq, it’s not too unbelievable that he may choke slam anyone. He most likely may have made a profession of professional wrestling if he needed to. I assume he simply didn’t need to.
Shaq Vs.
Does Shaq have an enormous head? You understand what, I don’t suppose so. He looks as if he simply likes having an excellent time. So when he calls himself “the best athlete,” on his present Shaq Vs. the place he competes towards different athletes of their respective fields, I’m certain it’s all simply in good enjoyable. How else are you able to clarify his 0-5 document in Season 1, the place he boxed Oscar De La Hoya, swam towards Michael Phelps, and performed soccer towards Ben Roethlisberger, simply to call just a few?
And in Season 2, he took it even additional, not even bothering to contemplate the “athlete” a part of the present as he sang towards Justin Bieber and had a cook-off towards Racheal Ray. Like I mentioned earlier than, Shaq simply likes having an excellent time.
Contained in the NBA
Lastly, let’s convey it again to his true ardour, basketball, as he’s been doing commentary on the postgame present NBA on TNT for years now. Together with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Chris Webber, and Grant Hill, Shaq offers his off-the-cuff banter, and infrequently has the funniest feedback proper alongside Barkley.
However the very best a part of Contained in the NBA have been all the time the Shaqtin’ a Idiot segments, the place Shaq used to make enjoyable of JaVale McGee (“Tragic Bronson”) relentlessly, till he stopped as a result of McGee bought tremendous upset with all the time being referred to as out. All the identical, Shaq’s persona rings true on the present and makes for among the funniest moments ever.
And that’s simply some of the contributions Shaq has made to leisure exterior of basketball. Shaq is already one of the vital memorable basketball gamers of all time (And there’s an argument to be made that he’s the best heart of all time, too), however I’ll all the time consider him most fondly as a goofball who simply loves having an excellent time. If solely all of us may reside our lives like Shaq, then we’d most likely all be smiling at the least as soon as every single day.
