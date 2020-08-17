Shaquille O’Neal’s Best Contributions To Motion pictures, TV, Music And Video Games

Blue Chips

Directed by The Exorcist’s William Friedkin, and starring Nick Nolte as a struggling faculty coach, Blue Chips is all in regards to the unlawful follow of just about shopping for off gifted excessive school-age gamers with incentives so as to get them to play to your faculty crew. Shaq performs a monster below the online named Neon Boudeaux who snags rebounds prefer it’s going out of fashion.

Shaq isn’t the primary character within the film, however for what can arguably be seen because the basketball equal of eight Mile, he does a fairly nice job of exhibiting what actor he may very well be if he really tries.