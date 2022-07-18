Shaquille O’Neal’s show as a DJ that made more than 20 thousand people delirious at an electronic music festival

Shaquille O’Neal He surprised again with one of his lesser-known facets of the world of entertainment. The four-time NBA champion once again put himself in the shoes of DJ Diesel e made more than 20 thousand fans vibrate during his time at the electronic music festival Dreambeach.

The former basketball player, actor and sports commentator excelled at the event that took place on Spanish soil (Villaricos, Almería), where played a 90 minute set which began around 3:45 in the morning and lasted until 5:15.

True to the style that characterizes him, the imposing man of 2.16 meters and more than 140 kilos of weight he was extroverted and predisposed with his followerswho enjoyed his music, as well as his performance behind the decks.

The former pivot of the Lakers and Miami Heat arrived at Dreambeach in a vehicle adapted to his height and the cameras of the event portrayed every moment since his arrival. The former basketball player stopped to take some photos and sign some autographs before making his way to the stage.

Your visit to Almería is part of a mini tour he is doing around Europe under the name that characterizes it in the world of electronic music (DJ Diesel). His tour began at a party in Ibiza and he subsequently made two appearances in Croatia. Finally he returned by private plane to Spanish lands to make more than 20 thousand fans delirious before his presentation at the renowned Tomorrowland festivalin Belgium next weekend.

While he acted behind the trays motivating the public all the time, the followers danced to the rhythm of his music and showed the jersey of the former NBA MVP in 2000. At the end of his show, he left with his team without first signing a couple more autographs.

Shaq performed at Tomorrowland 2019 (@shaq)



Notably his DJ career began in 2014after having jumped onto the music scene in the mid-90s, and only five years later has become one of the most relevant figures in the United States, being part of major musical events.

One of them was the one that took place in Boom, Belgium, last 2019, where he debuted at Tomorrowland, which is the most important electronic music festival in the world.

After playing for almost two decades at the highest level of world basketball, Shaq divide your time between his role as a commentator for the TNT network in the NBA and his passion for this musical genre, that as he has already shown, he enjoys it up and down the stage.

