Sharad Kapoor Wiki, Top, Age, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra

Sharad S. Kapoor is an Indian actor and assistant director who essentially works in Hindi and Bengali cinema. He’s identified for his supporting roles throughout the Hindi films Josh (2000) and Lakshya (2004).

Sharad Kapoor used to be born on Friday, 13 February 1976 (age 45 years; as of 2021) in Calcutta, West Bengal. His zodiac sign is Aquarius. He did his training from a government school in Calcutta. He used to be fascinated with looking at films in early life and occasionally used to visit the cinema in between his school and tuition time.

Physically Glance

Height (approx.): 5′ 10″

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Black

Family & Caste

Dad and mom & Siblings

No longer so much is thought of his parents. He has two brothers, Gautam Kapoor and Deepak Kapoor.

Partner & Youngsters

Sharad is married to Koyal Basu, granddaughter of Jyoti Basu (Former Leader Minister of West Bengal).

Occupation

Films

Sharad started his career as an assistant director in 1991 with the Bollywood film “Lakshmanrekha.” He made his showing debut in 1994 with the Bollywood film “Mera Pyara Bharat.”

Next, he gave the impression in Hindi films like Dastak (1996), Ankhon Mein Tum Ho (1997), Iski Topi Uske Sarr (1998), Kahani Kismat Ki (1999), and Aaghaaz (2000).

He made his Bengali film debut in 1997 with the film “Achena Atithi” as ‘Pratap/Ranjit.’

Therefore, he gave the impression throughout the Bengali films Kalo Chita (2004), Parinam (2005), Wanted (2010), and Kolkata The Metro Lifestyles (2010).

A couple of of his usual Bollywood films include Josh (2000), Hathyar (2002), Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein (2002), Lakshya (2004) and Jai Ho (2014).

Television

Sharad made his television debut in 1995 with DD National’s TV serial “Swabhimaan” as ‘Grover.’ Therefore, he gave the impression throughout the serials “Aankhen” (1995) and “Chahat aur Nafrat” (1996).

Favourite Problems

Adventure Holiday spot: Rio de Janeiro

Data/Minutiae

He loves looking at cricket and cooking in his recreational time.

He has bought a tattoo inked on his right kind arm.

He’s most often spotted smoking on a large number of occasions.

