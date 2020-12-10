Sharad Pawar can take charge of UPA President’s post, Sanjay Raut gave a big statement, political stirring up

Mumbai: In the coming days, many major changes can be seen in the Indian National Congress. A statement by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has intensified political stirring in the Congress. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday that Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar has all the qualities to lead the country. In response to a question, he said that anything can happen in politics. His hint was that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar could also be the President of the Indian National Congress in future. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, request to repeal new agricultural laws

Sharad Pawar leads the race to become Congress President. One big reason for this is that the NCP is the largest party among the allies of the Congress and at the moment there is no one in the Congress or its allies, who has a mastery in politics equal to Sharad Pawar.

Raut told reporters here that Pawar has a lot of experience and he has knowledge of the issues of the country and he knows the pulse of the public. He said, "He has all the ability to lead the nation." Pawar will celebrate his 80th birthday on 12 December. Raut wishes him this.

In response to speculation by the media to replace Pawar as the president of the United Progressive Alliance, Pawar said, “Anything can happen in politics.” You don’t know what will happen next. “

Sonia Gandhi has been running unhealthy for the past several months and it is believed that she can resign from her post anytime. If this happens, the party will need a new president and Sanjay Raut’s statement has presented Sharad Pawar’s claim.