Sharad Pawar comment on Rahul Gandhi: Sharad Pawar’s comment on Rahul Gandhi after Obama, said – now in Rahul …

Pune: There are many types of talk about former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's style of functioning in Indian politics. After the remarks of former US President Barack Obama recently, there was a lot of talk about Rahul's tendency and his mannerisms. Now once again the debate has started regarding Rahul. This time NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has spoken about him, not by any other party leader.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's credibility as a national leader, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Thursday that he seems to lack 'continuity' to some extent. Pawar, a Congress ally, raised a strong objection to the Congress leader's remarks about Barack Obama.

Pawar was interviewed by Lokmat Media President and former MP Vijay Darda. Asked whether the country is ready to consider Rahul Gandhi as the leader, Pawar said that there are some questions in this regard. They seem to lack consistency.

Obama, in his recently published memoir, said that Congress leaders seem like an eager student to impress a teacher who lacks the aptitude and passion to master the subject. When asked about this, Pawar said that it is not necessary that we accept the idea of ​​everyone.

He said, “I can say anything about the leadership of our country.” But I will not talk about the leadership of another country. One must maintain that limit. I think Obama crossed that limit. “

When asked about the future of the Congress and whether Rahul Gandhi is becoming a ‘hindrance’ for the party, Pawar said that the leadership of any party depends on how they are accepted within the organization.