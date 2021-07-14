Sharad Pawar mentioned about becoming a member of the race for the submit of President – Election effects…

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Birthday party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar has indicated that he is probably not a candidate for the presidential election. Birthday party assets gave this knowledge. Assets mentioned Pawar feels that the election consequence will likely be pre-determined for any person contesting in opposition to a candidate of a birthday party with a robust majority in Parliament.Additionally Learn – Bhima Koregaon Violence Case: Inquiry Fee problems summons to Sharad Pawar

Assets mentioned after his assembly with election strategist Prashant Kishor, there was once hypothesis that Pawar could be within the fray for the presidential election.

Assets mentioned that there was once no political dialogue all over the ones conferences. There was once no communicate of the presidential election both. Nationalist Congress Birthday party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik mentioned that there was once no dialogue inside the birthday party at the presidential election.