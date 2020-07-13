Sharad Pawar said on the economic crisis in the country – India needs a Manmohan Singh at this time

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar said here on Sunday that India needs an economic expert like former Prime Minister in view of the current financial situation. Pawar recalled the days when the country was going through a financial crisis in the early 1990s and Manmohan Singh was the Finance Minister and he was a Union Minister. Also Read – Meeting started at CM Gehlot’s residence with more than 90 MLAs, IT raids on party leaders in Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan

Sharad Pawar said, "It was Manmohan Singh who gave the country a new direction and brought the country out of the economic crisis. For this I will also give full credit to Manmohan Singh and the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Today the country needs them. I think Prime Minister Narendra Modi sir should take the initiative to get help from economists. I am confident that the country will support him. "

The NCP chief urged Modi to consult the enlightened people of various parties. He said that there are some people around the Prime Minister who have little experience. Pawar made this statement in the second part of the interview to Saamna Group executive editor and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Asked whether he had discussed this with the current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, but he said, “No, I have not met him even once, nor have I discussed anything with him.” In a country with a large population like India, there are many challenges at the time of financial problem and negotiations with other parties are necessary, but this is not happening right now. ”