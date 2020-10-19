Sharad Pawar targeted Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, said – If there was a person of self-respect, he would not have held the post.

Mumbai NCP chief Sharad Pawar targeted Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over a letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said that if there was a person of self-respect, he would not have remained in the post. Also Read – After the outbreak of epidemic, JP Nadda will reach Bengal for the first time, to know about election preparations, will address workers

Speaking to reporters in Osmanabad district, Pawar said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also said that some words should not be used in the letter. Nationalist Congress Party leader Pawar said, "If someone was a person of self-respect, he would not have remained in the post. Who are we to demand? "

He said, "After expressing disappointment over the language used in the letter in a statement by the Union Home Minister, any self-respecting person will decide on his own whether or not to continue in office."

Koshyari recently wrote a letter to Thackeray to reopen the shrines in the state and asked if the Shiv Sena president suddenly became secular. After this, allegations and counter-allegations started between the Governor and the Chief Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview to a news channel on Saturday, “Koshyari could have used better words in the letter.” Said that Khadse was the leader of the opposition earlier and he played an important role in expanding the BJP in the state.

He said, “He will criticize us and we will take cognizance of it”. Pawar said that Maharashtra is facing “historic economic crisis” and the state government has to help the flood affected people in the state. There is no option but to take a loan.

Pawar said, “The state has no option but to take any loan. The state is facing a historical economic crisis. I will meet the Chief Minister and discuss this. “

Last week, at least 48 people died in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions due to heavy rains and floods. According to official information, as of Friday, 40,036 people were taken to safer places in four districts, with 32,500 people from Solapur and 6,000 from Pune.