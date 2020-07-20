Sharad Pawar targeted PM on gestures, said some people feel that Corona will run away from building temple

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that some people feel that building a temple will help in eradicating the corona virus epidemic. A day earlier, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust suggested two dates for the next month to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, after which his comment came. Also Read – PM Modi spoke to Assam Chief Minister over phone, took stock of flood and corona situation

The trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone on August 3 or 5.

Pawar told reporters in Solapur, "The elimination of Kovid-19 is the priority of the Maharashtra government, but some people feel that the construction of the temple will help in overcoming it". Questions were asked about the proposed date to be kept, in response to which he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant said that Lord Ram is a matter of faith for his party and his party will not do any politics on this issue.

He said that Shiv Sena has played an important role in Ram temple movement. Party President Uddhav Thackeray visited Ayodhya before becoming the Chief Minister and even after taking charge.

Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have a coalition government in Maharashtra. Sawant said that ensuring the health of the people and providing security to them are the priorities of the Shiv Sena-led state government, which is the concept of Ramrajya.