Sharad Pawar told PM Modi – Governor used unsymmetrical language in letter sent to CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday complained in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari wrote 'unsympathetic language' to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in connection with opening of religious places in the state. Used to.

After releasing the letter to PM Modi, Pawar tweeted, "It is unfortunate that the Hon'ble Governor has written such a letter to the Chief Minister as if it had been written to the leader of a political party."

The NCP said, "The word secular was added to the preamble of our Constitution to provide equality and protection to all religions and hence the Chief Minister's chair should uphold this spirit of the Constitution."

Tone & tenor must always be in keeping with stature of constitutional post occupied by individuals. Looking at the turn of events, CM was left with no option but to release his reply to Gov in press. I endorse CM's decision on the issue: NCP chief in a letter to PM. #Maharashtra

Pawar said that he has made Modi aware of his stance on Koshiyari’s letter.

Pawar said, “I am sure that he will pay attention to the language that has been used in the letter.” Using such language does not suit a person sitting in a constitutional post.