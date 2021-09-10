Sharad Pawar took a jibe at Congress, mentioned – that celebration is sort of a ‘zamindar’ who can’t care for his ‘mansion’

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Birthday celebration (NCP) President Sharad Pawar has mentioned that the Congress is sort of a susceptible landlord who can not organize his area. Pawar mentioned Congress leaders are very “delicate” at the factor of management and aren’t able to simply accept any advice. The NCP president from Marathi information portal ‘Mumbai Tak’ mentioned, “We consider…there was once a time when Congress was once provide from Kashmir to Kanyakumari…however now that isn’t the case.”Additionally Learn – Uttar Pradesh Information: Below the management of Priyanka Gandhi, Congress will take out a 12 thousand kilometer lengthy adventure, know the place the convoy will go

The NCP and Congress also are constituents within the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi executive in Maharashtra. Pawar mentioned, "A zamindar in Uttar Pradesh as soon as had numerous land and a mansion. Then he misplaced many of the land…the mansion is status however he can't get it repaired…he says all that land was once mine, however that may be a factor of the previous.

The NCP supremo, who surrender the Congress in 1999 after opposing Sonia Gandhi's management, on the other hand, additionally mentioned that his celebration follows the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. He mentioned that the diversities with the Congress have been most effective about running taste.

At the alliance with Shiv Sena after the 2019 meeting elections in Maharashtra, Pawar mentioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi had authorized the proposal, and Rahul Gandhi was once no longer part of the ones discussions. Commenting on Pawar’s statements, Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP) chief Devendra Fadnavis advised newshounds that he (Pawar) “confirmed a replicate to the Congress”.

